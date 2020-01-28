|
Jesse Irwin Hastings
Jesse Irwin Hastings, age 96, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday evening, January 24, 2020.
Jesse was born in Bishopville, MD on October 16, 1923 to Jesse Thomas Hastings and Margaret Edith Campbell. He grew up in Ocean City, Maryland where he worked at his father's gas station and as a bowling alley "pin" boy in Ocean City.
Jesse was the last surviving member of the 1940 graduating class of Buckingham High School in Berlin, Maryland. He was drafted into the Navy in 1942 and served until 1945. He began his career as a Local 451 Ironworker in 1946. Jesse worked at various locations including the original span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge; the DuPont Company at the Louviers, Chestnut Run, Experimental Station and Edgemoor locations. He also was a part of the startup crew of the Salem Nuclear Power Plant in NJ. Jesse was instrumental in developing the Ironworker Apprentice Program and taught for a number of years.
He was appointed to the Delaware Industrial Accident Board by the Governor in 1990 and served respectfully for 10 years.
Jesse was a lifetime member of: Ironworkers Local 451; Lafayette Masonic Lodge #14; American Legion Post 13 and the Delaware City Lions Club.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane and their children: Mark and wife Lili; Beth and husband Kenny Fuller; Andy and wife, Stephanie. His loving grandchildren: Andrew and Cathleen Fuller; Miles Hastings; Daphne and Jesse Hastings. He is also survived by two sons from a previous marriage, Richard A. and David J. Hastings, two grandchildren David and Shirley, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He also leaves his sister Susan and a niece and nephew.
A service will be held at the Port Penn Fire Company on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:00 am.
The family will receive guests starting at 10:00 am. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be private.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the ladies of Vitas Healthcare: Carla, Anne Marie, Royena and Liz (Jesse's girl).
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the in Jesse's memory.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020