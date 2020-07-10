1/1
Jesse Paul Dean Henson
Jesse Paul Dean Henson

Newark - Jesse Paul Dean Henson, age 84, Townsend, DE, formerly of Lincoln, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Services and interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held privately.

lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jesse's memory to Liberty Fellowship, 245J Quigley Boulevard, New Castle, DE 19720.

To view full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
