Jesse T. Calloway
Wilmington - Jesse T. Calloway, age 75, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
He was born in Elkin, NC, son of the late Thomas and Vernice (Childress) Calloway. Jesse owned and operated Calloway Interiors where he specialized in custom upholstery for furniture, home décor and even the interiors of vintage hot rod cars. His award-winning talent made his custom interiors a sought after commodity within the hot rod community. Jesse also had a sweet spot for rescuing animals and keeping them as his own. In Jesse's words, "I tried my best for being a country boy". He will be dearly missed.
Jesse is survived by his children, Chris Calloway (Meredith) and Heather Wiktorowicz (Michael); his grandchildren, Vicki, Mikey, Gabriella, Nolan and Declan; his siblings, Betty Baker (David), Katheryn Toner (George), Larry Calloway (Mary), and Edna Hazelton (Danny); his in-laws, Kathy Abbott (Eddie), and Dave DeMasi (Rose); and his beloved dog, Annie.
In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bernice Faith (DeMasi) Calloway, on May 25, 2019. They are together again to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary.
Jesse's family would like to thank the staff at Specialty Select - St. Francis Hospital for the exceptional care given to their father and grandfather.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be held in Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jesse's memory can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19805. "Save an animal. Save a hot rod"
