Jessie Mae Fields
Wilmington, DE - Age 73 departed this life September 1, 2019. Mother of Velma, Elaine, Mitchell Jr., (Candi), Sonja, and Kenric Fields; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. Funeral 12PM Mon., Sept. 9th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing 10-11:45am only. Burial, Private. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
