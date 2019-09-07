Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
Jessie Mae Fields

Jessie Mae Fields Obituary
Jessie Mae Fields

Wilmington, DE - Age 73 departed this life September 1, 2019. Mother of Velma, Elaine, Mitchell Jr., (Candi), Sonja, and Kenric Fields; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. Funeral 12PM Mon., Sept. 9th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing 10-11:45am only. Burial, Private. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
