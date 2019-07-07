Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 328-2213
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Jewel C. Blansfield Obituary
Jewel C. Blansfield

Port Penn - Jewel C. Blansfield, age 71, of Port Penn, DE passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 2 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will be held privately.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019
