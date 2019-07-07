|
Jewel C. Blansfield
Port Penn - Jewel C. Blansfield, age 71, of Port Penn, DE passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 2 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will be held privately.
