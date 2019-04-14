Services
New Castle - Jewell L. Stevens, age 93, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Hillsboro, AL on June 23, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Virginia (Gillespie) Lentz. Jewell worked for the Christiana Medical Center in food service for 18 years, retiring in 1989.

She took pride in her home and yard and enjoyed sitting on her front porch for hours, chatting with neighbors who came to visit. Her dog, Scooter was always by her side. Jewell loved her family and her fondest memories were made during gatherings. She had a knack for detail and enjoyed coloring books from front to back. Jewell was a member of the Howard J. Weston Senior Center in Manor Park.

She is survived by her children, Faye L. Stevens of New Castle, Rhonda S. Bellak of New Castle and James L. "Jimmy" Stevens (Jane) of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Justin and Joshua Bellak, Jesse Stevens and Kelle Sowers; and 5 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jewell's memory to the American Red Cross, 100 West 10th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
