Jill Ellen McGonigal
Wilmington - Jill Ellen McGonigal, age 38, of Wilmington, Delaware, was called home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019. Jill was well known for her exuberance, quick wit, loyalty to friends and admiration for animals especially her two cats, Victor and Moose. Her love for God radiated in her everyday life, as her kind and caring heart allowed her to always see the good in people. Her passion for children was natural and evident as they were drawn to her wherever she went. Jill attended Wilmington Christian School, John Dickinson High School and graduated from Newark High School. She was a talented singer, artist, and enjoyed cooking and eating all types of cuisines. During the summer nights, you could find Jill watching Red Sox games with her loving fiancé, Phil. She could brighten any situation with her beautiful smile. Jill was hilarious and possessed a sense of humor that was unparalleled. She taught us to love completely and laugh - always laugh!
Jill was predeceased by her father, Charles J. McGonigal, and is survived by her loving mother, Mary Ann McGonigal; her brothers, Michael McGonigal and Kevin McGonigal; fiancé, Philip Campbell Jr.; and numerous family and friends who loved her dearly.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 4-6 PM at Parkview Assembly of God Church (235 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE 19711) followed by a service in Jill's honor at 6 PM. Immediately following the service, guests are welcome to join the family for light refreshments in the church fellowship hall.
Jill's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all those who supported her with their prayers, love, and friendship through her toughest times. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jill's memory may be made to: atTAcK addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701 www.attackaddiction.org/donate/. For directions or to send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019