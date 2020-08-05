Jill Louise Bauerle



Jill Louise Bauerle, daughter of Vivian and Roland, passed away recently in San Diego, CA surrounded by her sons and daughter in law. Jill loved her younger years in Pennsylvania, graduated from the Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing, and stayed very close to her classmates throughout her lifetime. She married the love of her life, John, and made Delaware her home for many years.



John and Jill were inseparable, and along with their sons and many dogs, had a wonderful life. To John, she was a devoted and loving wife. To her sons, she was a wonderful mother. Jill valued family and friendship more than anything, and was the kindest person to all she knew. She was always there for anyone who needed help or advice or simply someone to talk to. Simply put, the best friend anyone could hope for. Jill and family enjoyed many wonderful family vacations; some of her favorites were the summer stays in Bethany Beach with just John and the boys. Others included adventures to Alaska with best friends and tropical vacations to Kauai, Fiji, Cozumel, and Troncones. Jill & John's best adventure was moving to San Diego to be closer to their son and daughter in law.



Jill is survived by her sons, daughter in law, her brother Lee and his wife, and a big extended family of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.



There will be a celebration of life in Delaware in the spring of 2021. If you wish, you can donate to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, in Encinitas, CA in her honor.









