Jill Marie Stabley
Newark - Jill Marie Stabley, age 68, of Newark, DE went home to the Lord on September 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Jill was born in Elmhurst, IL to the late Donald and Mary McIntosh. She earned a Masters in Education and was a dedicated kindergarten and second grade teacher at Commodore McDonough and Southern Elementary Schools. Jill was a strong Christian and was active at Grace Evangelical Free Church for many years. She and her husband hosted Bible studies in their home for many years. Jill was a talented singer and played the guitar and piano. She was a patriotic American, active in politics, and a constitutionalist who supported like-minded candidates. She supported liberty, the military, and law enforcement. Jill loved horses and enjoyed passing that on and teaching her grandchildren how to ride. She was devoted to her family and treasured their time spent together. Jill was also a strong advocate and caretaker for her parents prior to their passing. She loved animals, especially her dogs she loved over the years, Mia, Molly, Uno, and Teddy. Jill was kind and thoughtful and leaves a legacy of love and service to all who were blessed to know her.
Jill is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Stabley; their son, Jason Stabley and his wife, Beth; brothers: Fredric D. McIntosh (Sandra), William H. McIntosh (Lynne), and Gregory McIntosh (Vicky); her sister, Ann L. Corbett (Russell); her precious grandchildren: Rachel, Jesse, and Micah Stabley; and a host of extended family and friends.
Jill will be laid to rest on Wednesday, September 30 at 10 AM at the Head of Christiana Presbyterian Cemetery, 1100 Church St, Newark, DE 19711. A memorial service in celebration of Jill's life will be held at a later date. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
