Jillian Eve Bock
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jillian Eve Bock

Newark - It is with deep sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Jillian Eve Bock z"l. On May 24, 2020 she took her final breaths as her parents, Frank and Claudia Bock, held her hands.

Jillian was born April 24, 1981. She came into the world on her own terms (two months premature) and lived the rest of her life that way. Jill was a constant source of strength and comedy for her family. Incredibly artistic and talented, Jill held many interesting careers. She had been a masseuse, model, spokesperson for SPAM, women's shelter advocate, and so much more. However, her most coveted role was that of mother to Josh, Seth and Kyra. She loved creating hands-on art projects with her children and hosting theme night sleepovers for their friends and cousins.

Jill was first diagnosed as "terminally ill" in 2014 due to a genetic blood disorder. However, she did not let that term define her. She fought tirelessly for the next six years to make sure her children led full lives filled with happy memories. Above all else, she insisted on comedy. As her body slowly shut down, with advanced pancreatitis being what finally took Jill from us, her wit and humor increased. Her final days were filled with laughter in a way that only Jill could accomplish.

Jillian is survived by her parents, Frank and Claudia Bock; her sisters, Renee Richards and Andrea Bock; and her children, Josh, Seth and Kyra.

A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 27 at the Jewish Community Cemetery in Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers, her children ask for donations to be made in her honor to Saint Jude's Children's Research Center (www.stjude.org), Voices of Hope in Cecil County (www.voicesofhopececilmd.org), or Seasons Hospice of Delaware (www.seasons.org).

SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved