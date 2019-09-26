|
Jim Cameron
Newark - Jim Cameron, age 72, of Newark, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2019 after losing his tough battle with leukemia.
Jim served in the US Army for two years, completing one tour in Vietnam with Troop B, 3rd Squadron 5th Cavalry, 9th Infantry, from March 1967 to March 1968. He was the driver on the VTR-Tank Retriever.
Jim was Life Member #55 in the 3/5 Cavalry. He was an avid sports fan and loved fishing, crabbing, and vacationing with his family. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward, Sr. and Hazel Cameron, brothers John (Punch), Robert, and Alfred; sisters Mary Martin and Barbara Breese; and father-in-law Thomas Trump.
Jim was a devoted husband to his loving wife of 53 years Mary; proud father of daughter Tracy of Newark and son Jim, Jr. and his wife Jessica of Townsend; and loving grandfather to his four grandchildren Zachary of Newark, Taylor of New Castle, Greggy and Gavin of Townsend; one great grandchild, Alayna of New Castle; brother Edward Cameron; sister Pat Breese, mother-in-law Mina Trump of Newark; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Nancy Trump of Camden, DE, Sid Trump and Susie Raczkowski of Claymont, Bob and Debbie Trump of Newark, Cheryl and Earl Norris of Elkton, MD, Deanna Cameron of Pennsylvania, and Elaine Sell of Claymont; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday, September 30 at 10 am at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 with a funeral service at 11 am. Interment with military honors will follow the service at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Jim's name to the 3rd Squadron 5th Cavalry Memorial Fund (checks should be made out to "Black Knights"), 119 Victorian Ln, Jupiter, FL 33458 or the Helen Graham Cancer Center c/o Office of Development, 13 Reads Way, Suite 203, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019