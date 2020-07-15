1/1
Jim Williamson
Hockessin, DE - Jim Williamson passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020 at age 68 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Jim will be best remembered as the man with the fastest wit!! Always able to make everyone laugh. He thoroughly enjoyed his role as a father to Corlan and Colby and was so proud of their achievements but mostly that they have grown into truly good young men.

He was happiest with family and friends golfing, skiing, travelling, chopping wood, playing ball, eating crabs and coaching the kids in soccer and baseball. He was an excellent cook and loved trying new food, the spicier the better! He endured many highs and lows as a Washington Redskins and Nationals fan. Jim completed undergrad and law school at the University of Arkansas so it was not unusual for Jim, Jean and the boys to don Razorback hats and chant the hog call, "Woooo Pig Souie" during a football game.

Jim spent his career as a regulatory attorney at DuPont and retired after 34 years. Jim and Jean met at DuPont and enjoyed raising their family in Hockessin, DE.

We wish to acknowledge and give a heartfelt thanks to Jim's caregivers over the past few years. They are talented, kind professionals and provided him friendship and support.

Jim was born in Magnolia, Arkansas and was pre-deceased by his parents, Walter E. Williamson and Sue Lee Williamson (Harris). Jim is survived by wife Jean, sons Corlan and Colby; brother Ed; sisters, Beth and Susanne; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
