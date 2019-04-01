|
|
Jimmie Gordon
Wilmington - Jimmie Gordon, age 56, of Wilmington, DE departed this life peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Jimmie is survived by his wife Devoria Gordon, 4 children; DeVon (Sonja), Lil Jim, Michael and Calah, mother Estella Gordon, 2 sisters; 6 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilmington, DE. Viewing, 9:00-10:45am. Service, 11am. Interment Silverbrook Cemetery.
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 1, 2019