Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmie Gordon Obituary
Jimmie Gordon

Wilmington - Jimmie Gordon, age 56, of Wilmington, DE departed this life peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Jimmie is survived by his wife Devoria Gordon, 4 children; DeVon (Sonja), Lil Jim, Michael and Calah, mother Estella Gordon, 2 sisters; 6 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilmington, DE. Viewing, 9:00-10:45am. Service, 11am. Interment Silverbrook Cemetery.

Published in The News Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
