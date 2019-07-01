|
Jimmy R. Gibson
Newark - Jimmy R. Gibson, age 76, of Newark, DE, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 Noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 W. Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will be held at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jimmy's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
