Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy R. Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy R. Gibson Obituary
Jimmy R. Gibson

Newark - Jimmy R. Gibson, age 76, of Newark, DE, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 Noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 W. Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will be held at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jimmy's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To view full obituary and to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
Download Now