Jo Ellen Eros
Wilmington - Jo Ellen Eros, age 79, left this life peacefully on September 11, 2019, enveloped by the love of her family.
Born in East St. Louis, IL, she was the daughter of Kenneth Lee and Elva Magdalene Blanchard. As a playful and fashionable young girl, "Jo" (as she preferred to be called) enjoyed choir, dancing, drama, mathematics, and laughter. She graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School as a National Honor Society Member in 1958, and met the love of her life, Don, when they worked together at Monsanto. They were married the following year.
A talented singer, Jo put aside the opportunity to perform with the Muny Opera in St. Louis, MO and chose instead to work to help support her family. Working as a sixth-grade teacher, and later as a lab analyst at Allied Mills, she moved to Wilmington, DE in 1973, and began a research career at Stuart Pharmaceuticals, which eventually became AstraZeneca. Jo retired as head of AstraZeneca's stability lab in 1999.
Her hard work didn't stop in retirement. She worked for Friends of Wilmington Parks through their reestablishment of the Jasper Crane Rose Garden and Sugar Bowl. Jo later worked as a volunteer with Forgotten Cats, where her generous spirit affected the lives of countless people and their pets—including reaching into her own pocket on more than one occasion to pay for veterinary treatment of an abandoned or neglected cat.
Jo is survived by her loving husband, Don, with whom she enjoyed 60-years of marriage; her two sons, Anthony (Terri) and Kenneth (April); six grandchildren, Casey (Conner), Callie (Chelsea), Jay, Eric (Stefani), Aimee (Jeremiah), Sage (Ali); and eight great-grandchildren.
Welcoming her to heaven are her parents Kenneth and Elva; her step-dad Leo; and a wide variety of pets at the Rainbow Bridge. The family would like to give thanks to the caregivers from Home Instead and Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care.
A memorial service will be held at the Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Visitation will be from 10-11am, with a memorial service at 11am, and a reception to follow. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Forgotten Cats in Greenville, DE would be appreciated.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019