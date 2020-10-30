Joan A. Kiser



Wilmington - Joan A. Kiser's (née Matuszewski) star has moved to its final place in the constellation, leaving us in grateful thankfulness for the boundless kindness and generosity that was her.



As always with Joan, family came first. Her husband, David Kiser, predeceased her. Their two daughters, Christine and Danielle Kiser, remain to continue her good-hearted legacy.



Even brighter in Joan's heart were her grandchildren; Anton, Seth, Joshua and Macie; as well as her five greatgrandchildren.



Joan's sisters, Alice Padovani, and Carol Boyer, hold close to their hearts their many memories of her.



Joan was generous to a fault. The expression "give you the shirt off her back" was written with her in mind. She leaves us the message to carry on and to use her favorite expression "I love you!" as frequently as possible.









