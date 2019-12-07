Services
Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist
20 W Lea Blvd
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-9601
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
20 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
20 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Wilmington, DE - Age 70, transitioned this life on Dec. 2 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE, A lifelong resident of Wilmington, DE, she was the mother of Edward L. Lee of Tampa, Fla., Soncyreè Lee of Upper Marlboro, Md., and Sean Lee of Hockessin; sister of Peggy Lumpkin, Newark, DE. She was the daughter of the late Marvin and Mary Langston. She was preceded in death by her brother Arthur Langston and sister Olivia Dorsey.

Ms. Lee worked for many years as an administrator at Christiana Care Systems before retiring in 2014. During her life, she was a member of Revival Fellowship Church and later Victory Christian Fellowship Church.

In addition to her three children and sister, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews survive Ms. Lee.

Funeral services will be Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 20 West Lea Blvd., Wilmington, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Silverbrook Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019
