Joan A. Myers


1932 - 2019
Joan A. Myers Obituary
Joan A. Myers

Milford - Joan Adelaide Myers, 86, of Milford, DE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Milford Center. Joan was born in Charleston, WV the daughter of the late Fred A. and Marjorie (Goslin) Brunck. Joan was a resident of Wilmington before moving to the Seaford area. She began her career working as a telephone operator. As her family grew, she was a homemaker and seamstress. Joan ventured out of the home working for American Bankers Life Insurance Company as a sales agent, where she became the first woman member reaching a goal of one million dollars in sales. Joan was privileged to become a member of the Millionaire's Club. Joan left the insurance industry to work for Pinkerton Security as a security guard, then working for the Square D Company of Salisbury, MD as secretary helping the engineers with design and computer CAD systems, then finally as a Pharmacy Technician for K Mart of Salisbury, MD before retiring. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, loved animals and loved to play the piano. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Richard P. Hairsine.



She is survived by her three daughters Jerolyn Kelley and her husband Mike, Ginny Steele and her husband David and Carolyn Patterson and her husband Stan; one brother Fred E. Brunck and his wife Georgia; one sister Marjorie Hairsine; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to either VITAS Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Newark, DE 19713 or to Woodland United Methodist Church, 5123 Woodland Church Road, Seaford, DE 19973. Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
