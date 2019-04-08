|
Joan Alice Bockius Catts
Silver Spring, MD - Joan Bockius Catts, age 85, died peacefully on April 1, 2019, in Silver Spring, MD.
Born and raised in Wilmington, Joan graduated from P.S DuPont High School and the University of Delaware. She taught at the David W. Harlan School in Wilmington from 1956 to 1960 and was a substitute teacher in various Brandywine District schools for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her son, James L. Catts and is survived by her husband of 60 years, James M. Catts and her son Jeffrey V. Catts and son-in-law Rev. Dr. Sidney D. Fowler, both of Washington, DC.
Interment at Wilmington and Brandywine Cemetery will be private.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 8, 2019