Joan Ann Stover
Wilmington - Age 73, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Miss Joan had worked as a daycare provider for family in North Wilmington and Pennsylvania area. She enjoyed bowling and fishing, but her greatest love was working with children.
Miss Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, William L. Stover in 2002 and her parents, Anna and Nelson Burris.
Survivors include her dear cousin Helen Wilkinson of Tyrone, Ireland and the Ricci family (Michael, Connie, Jonathan, Matthew, Theresa and Natalie) of Garnet Valley, PA.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm on Friday, January 24 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery in Dover.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Miss Joan's memory may be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A St, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal on Jan. 22, 2020