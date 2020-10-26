1/1
Joan Barbara Jacobsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Barbara Jacobsen

Our beloved Joan Barbara Jacobsen, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully in her home on October 23, 2020.

Born in Tacoma Washington and raised in Midway Utah, she graduated from Wasatch High School in 1949. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Joan was employed by Hercules Inc. for 10 years where she worked as a secretary until her retirement in 1992.

Joan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served as a Family History Consultant and Visiting Teacher.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Elmo Gordon Jacobsen, parents Joseph and Johanna Aspden, brothers Harry and Glen and sister Francis Seuco. She is survived by sons Dean (Cindy) Jacobsen of San Diego CA, Philip Jacobsen of Durham NC, daughters Janean (Daris) Parsons of Wilmington DE and Lisa Ward of Newark DE, ten grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren.

Private services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Those wishing to view the service may do so virtually on zoom at 10:00 am. Meeting ID: 771 4243 5361 Passcode: 432039.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated if made to https://p2p.onecause.com/fshdsociety/donate.

To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved