Joan Barbara Jacobsen
Our beloved Joan Barbara Jacobsen, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully in her home on October 23, 2020.
Born in Tacoma Washington and raised in Midway Utah, she graduated from Wasatch High School in 1949. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Joan was employed by Hercules Inc. for 10 years where she worked as a secretary until her retirement in 1992.
Joan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served as a Family History Consultant and Visiting Teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Elmo Gordon Jacobsen, parents Joseph and Johanna Aspden, brothers Harry and Glen and sister Francis Seuco. She is survived by sons Dean (Cindy) Jacobsen of San Diego CA, Philip Jacobsen of Durham NC, daughters Janean (Daris) Parsons of Wilmington DE and Lisa Ward of Newark DE, ten grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren.
Private services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Those wishing to view the service may do so virtually on zoom at 10:00 am. Meeting ID: 771 4243 5361 Passcode: 432039.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated if made to https://p2p.onecause.com/fshdsociety/donate
To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
