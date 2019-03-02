|
|
Joan Burkins Wolf
Massanutten, VA - Joan Burkins Wolf, age 62, of Massanutten, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at her home. The daughter of Ruth Heaps Burkins and the late Charles Amos Burkins, She was born June 29, 1956, in Baltimore, Md. She graduated from Christiana High School and Goldey Beacom College in Newark, DE. After working in the business field, she attended Delaware Technical Community College to become a registered nurse.
Joan's extensive career in health care specialized in geriatric nursing in many capacities. Most recently, she was the Director of Clinical Services at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
On March 25, 1995, she married Aaron Marc Wolf, who survives her. In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lynn Marie Kirby and husband, Jason of Grottoes, VA. and Bethanie Anne Jackson and husband, Patrick of Elkton, VA.; sister, Karen Burkins Salmon and husband, John of MD; grandchildren, Caitlin Ruth Seifert and Amelia Grace Jackson; two nieces, Lauren Elizabeth Salmon and husband, David Touchette and Rachael Mariah Salmon, and one great-niece, Olivia Grace Touchette.
Joan's dedication to her family and especially her children and grandchildren was paramount in her life. Another main interest was beautifying her home and garden with flowers and shrubs.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Mountain View Fellowship Church of the Brethren at 8601 McGaheysville Road, McGaheysville, VA 22840. The service will be led by Pastor Wayne Pence and The Rev. Regina Harlow.
Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to Sunnyside Employee Christmas Fund, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 2, 2019