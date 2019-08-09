|
Joan C. Clancy
Wilmington - Joan passed away at home on August 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in New York City on February 6, 1933, to the late Patrick J. Clancy and Nora Crinion Clancy. Patrick and Nora were both born in Ireland and Joan was very proud of her Irish heritage. The family moved to DE when Joan was an infant. She was the oldest of 3 children, all of whom grew up on a horse farm on Limestone Rd. Joan maintained her love of horses and interest in thoroughbred horse racing throughout her life, especially steeplechase racing. Her education began at Ursuline Academy in the late 1930s and moved to "Harmony", a one-room schoolhouse in Mill Creek hundred, due to the gas shortage during the war. She finished her elementary education at St. Mathew's in Woodcrest and was graduated from Conrad High School in 1951 and Goldey Beacom College in 1954. She worked for many years as a dental assistant in the Wilmington/Newark area and in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands where she lived for several years.
She is survived by her brother Joe Clancy (Ruth), her sister Eileen (aka Tommie) Rembecki (Edward), with whom she lived, and many nieces and nephews. In the recent past Joan worked as a Nanny for several area families. She talked often and fondly of these experiences and many of the children whose lives she impacted have stayed in touch with her over the years. "Aunt Joan" was an integral part of the lives of many of her nieces and nephews, always available to babysit or take trips to the beach or Lums Pond during the summer. She took up Nanny duties again for three of her great nephews which provided her great pleasure and some of her best memories. Joan had a flair for fashion and was the creative member of the Clancy family. She loved clothes (including hats back in the day) and was known to always choose or suggest just the right present for every occasion. She brought a level of refinement and elegance to our family and she will be greatly missed by all of us.
The family thanks Seasons Hospice for their loving care and unwavering support. Services & burial are private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to MidAtlantic Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 407, Chesapeake, MD 21915 which provides homes for retired racehorses. Online condolences may be made by visiting mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019