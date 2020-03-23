Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. Taylor


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan C. Taylor Obituary
Joan C. Taylor

Wilmington - Joan C. Taylor, age 88, of Wilmington, DE, passed away after a brief illness on March 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 19, 1931 in Wilmington but grew up in Carneys Point, NJ, graduating from Penns Grove High School in 1949. After high school she attended Goldey Business College where she met her husband Robert B. Taylor. They were married in November 1950 and together raised 5 children.

Her professional career spanned over 40 years. First as Manager for New Castle County's Sewer Permit Department where she retired in 1993, and then working 10 years for Ward and Taylor before retiring permanently in 2003.

She was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Taylor and her son, Jeffrey C. Taylor.

She is survived by her children Deborah Taylor Kinderman, Carol Taylor Netta (John), Steven C. Taylor (Carol), Robert B. Taylor, Jr. (Mary), 16 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held privately. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.dohertyfh.com.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -