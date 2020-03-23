|
|
Joan C. Taylor
Wilmington - Joan C. Taylor, age 88, of Wilmington, DE, passed away after a brief illness on March 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 19, 1931 in Wilmington but grew up in Carneys Point, NJ, graduating from Penns Grove High School in 1949. After high school she attended Goldey Business College where she met her husband Robert B. Taylor. They were married in November 1950 and together raised 5 children.
Her professional career spanned over 40 years. First as Manager for New Castle County's Sewer Permit Department where she retired in 1993, and then working 10 years for Ward and Taylor before retiring permanently in 2003.
She was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Taylor and her son, Jeffrey C. Taylor.
She is survived by her children Deborah Taylor Kinderman, Carol Taylor Netta (John), Steven C. Taylor (Carol), Robert B. Taylor, Jr. (Mary), 16 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held privately. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020