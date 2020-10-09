1/1
Joan D. Trolio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan D. Trolio

Wilmington - Joan D. Trolio, 81, a longtime resident of McDaniel Heights, died on October 3, 2020.

Joan was one of two daughters born in Chester, PA to Paul and Mary Dorso. Joan worked in banking before her children were born, and then after they were raised, ultimately retiring from PNC Bank. Joanie's family was always the first priority in her life and she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Joanie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alexander A. Trolio; their three children: Michael A. Trolio, Lisa M. Brennan (Sean), and David P. Trolio (Jennifer); four grandchildren: Stephen M. Trolio, Sarah M. Brennan, Anna M. Trolio, and Spencer A. Trolio; and her sister, Paulette Nacchia (Jim). In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Susan D. Trolio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Joan's memory by sending a contribution to Alzheimer's Association, DE Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved