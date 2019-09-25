Services
1930 - 2019
Manchester, NJ - Joan R. Dobbs, 88, of Manchester passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. Born in Akron, Ohio Joan had lived in Wilmington, DE and Las Cruces, New Mexico before moving to Manchester 19 years ago. She was a Junior League Member in Akron, Ohio and she enjoyed playing Bridge with friends and family.

Joan was predeceased by her husband Peter in 2006 and is survived by her three children, Carrie Bello and her husband Tony of Parlin, NJ, Peter and his wife MaryJane of Chatham, NJ., and Sam and his wife Cam of Issaqua, WA. Joan is also survived by her six loving grandchildren, Catie, Maddie, Petey, Benjamin, Kaylan and Charlotte as well as her brother William Roderick and his wife Kathy of Canton, MI.

Services will be private and under the direction of the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester, NJ 08759. In lieu of flowers donations in Joan's name made be made to the American Red Cross by visiting www.red cross.org. Online condolences also may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
