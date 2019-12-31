|
Joan E. Hogan
Wilmington - Joan E. Hogan, age 82, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, December 26, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Paul M. and Elizabeth F. (Camac) Palese and was the wife of the late Robert V. Hogan, and the sister of Paul (Barbara) Palese, Linda (Gerard) Murphy and the late Judith (Robert) DiGiacomo. She is survived by three of her four sons; Mike (Sherry), Bob (Sue), and Dan (Sue). Her youngest son Tom preceded her in death. She has six grandchildren: Kyle, Cole, Matthew, Shane, Ellie and Will, to whom she was a beloved grandmother.
Joan is an alumnus of The St. Elizabeth School class of 1956, where she was active in singing and the performing arts. As an exceptional student of the piano, voice, dance and opera she was the first recipient of the Monsignor Grant annual music scholarship and subsequently attended the Delaware School of Music.
She was a member of the Wilmington Opera Society, and pursued her passions for singing and performing with the Brandywiners and the Limelighters. In 1959, Joan was crowned the winner of the Miss Newark pageant. She then advanced as a finalist in the Miss Delaware pageant, where she was chosen as the most musically talented in the contest. Joan also performed in many stage productions including Westward Ho, the Vagabond King, My Fair Lady and most significantly the leading role of Laurey in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!.
Joan began her business career as an administrator with the DuPont Company before subsequent employment with General Motors Corporation, where she first met Bob, and Haddock. Joan later joined Alloy Surfaces Co. where she worked in administration and as security officer until retirement. Most of all, Joan enjoyed spending time with her large family and many friends who will all miss her dearly.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, beginning at 10:00 AM at Saint Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian burial will start at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020