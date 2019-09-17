Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Joan E. West

Joan E. West Obituary
Joan E. West

Newark - Joan E. West of Newark, DE passed away at Christiana Hospital on September 14, 2019 at the age of 76.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John; her daughters, Kathy and Jennifer and her sisters, Helen Blair and Patricia Reese.

A viewing will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington on Wednesday September 18th from 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday September 19th at 11:00 AM, where friends may greet the family from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.

To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
