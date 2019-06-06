Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Newark - Joan Yauchuczek, 82, of Newark, Delaware, passed away on June 3, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born in Kingston, PA to the late William and Dorothy Walp. Joan was a 1955 graduate of Westmooreland High School in Dallas, PA. She became a Radiologist Technician, while working at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital in Kingston, PA. Joan is survived by her husband, Bernard, daughter Joan Carter and her husband Andrew of Malvern, PA, daughter, Jill Fox and husband Randy of Pottstown, PA and a son, Bernard Yauchuczek and his wife Dawn of Middletown, DE. Joan is preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Lyn Yauchuczek. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, cousin, Joe Edevane and beloved dog Bailey. Joan will be forever remembered by her extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Joan in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the SPCA. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019
