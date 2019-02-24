|
Joan Edith Jester
Wilmington - Joan Edith Jester, 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Carbondale, PA on September 11, 1944 and raised lovingly by her parents, Ruth and Harold Treat in Lakeville, PA.
Joan graduated from Wallenpaupack Area High School in Hawley, PA and attended the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. She graduated magna cum laude from Goldey-Beacom in 1965. Joan retired from Kraft Food, Newark, DE in 1999 after 33 years of service. She then began another career at MBNA, currently Bank of America, where she continued to work fulltime until her death. She also worked at Walgreens at Linden Hill.
Joan loved music and was a former member of the Delaware Valley Chorale. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, but most especially enjoyed time with her six beloved grandchildren.
Her husband, Charles Jester, Sr., passed away in 2013. She was also predeceased by her brother, Charles Treat.
Joan will be dearly missed by her son, Charles Jester, Jr. and wife, Kristen; her daughter, Joy Jester; her grandchildren, Terrance, Treyvon, Teniya, Emma, Teanna and Troy. She is also survived by her brothers, Thomas Treat and James Treat; her sister-in-law, Charlotte Caldwell and husband, Paul; sister-in- law, Cathy Jester and a host of nieces and nephews. Joan always welcomed people into her circle and is additionally survived by many friends, including her best friends, Gerry and Angie Henry.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, February 27 from 4:30-6:00PM, immediately followed by funeral services.
Joan will be taken home to Lakeville, PA and buried in the cemetery of the church where she received her religious education, Lakeville United Methodist Church.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019