Middletown - Joan Elizabeth Drowsky, age 86, formerly of Atlantic City, New Jersey, passed away in Christiana Care Hospital on September 8th, 2020, with her daughter Sandra Cahall by her side.
She was born in Pennsylvania on June 24th, 1934. Joan relocated to Bear, Delaware 10 years ago, residing at School Bell Apartments with her beloved Caine Terrier, Andy. She and her little furry friend moved to Middletown to live with her daughter Sandra and husband four years ago.
Joan was active her entire life. She began working at a young age at Pike Diner which was owned by her aunt. Later she worked in the Atlantic City Casinos for many years. As she matured, Joan transitioned into the retail industry. She was still working one or two days a week at TJ Max in Newark, Delaware at the jewelry counter. What Joan loved most were her interactions with customers and her new work family. It is what kept her going. This part of Joan's life ceased abruptly when faced with concerns over COVID-19. She still, however, maintained daily contact with Delaware friends, as well as, New Jersey friends by telephone.
Joan was an accomplished cook. She loved cooking and putting together events. In the past, her New Year Eve parties were legendary. Joan enjoyed knitting, sitting in the sun and reading, gardening, and growing her own herbs. She loved her bus trips, especially time spent in the New England states.
Joan devoted many volunteer hours for the Ladies Auxiliary in Egg Harbor Township where she was recognized as a Bronze Leader for her generosity and dedication to disabled veterans. I have heard countless times the term "generous" when people described my mother. I had the pleasure of hearing stories of the countless deeds my mother did that were just never spoken of. I talked to decades old friends of my mothers who always spoke very highly of her. Our mother lived a life of service to many and to God. It was only in her declining days that she revealed her diverse collection of friends. She stated that "everyone is different, everyone has something, but it's about their heart". So, if you had the pleasure of having a friendship with Joan, take comfort in knowing she saw you as someone who had a big heart. She worked tirelessly her entire life and now she can rest in peace. God bless you Mom and know you will always live in the hearts of those who loved you.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, Herman B. and Emma E. Hurley; brother, Wayne; husband, Carl Wentlandt; husband, William Drowsky; son, William; grandson, Bill; granddaughter, Heather Rose; her furry friend, Andy; and several uncles, and numerous friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Cahall and husband (Joe); son, Michael A. Drowsky and wife (Anna Z. Dabrowska); and her Aunt Martha Schugart. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to be made to Joan's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
