|
|
Joan F. Conly
Newark - Joan F. Conly, age 90, passed away peacefully, at her home, with her loved ones by her side on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
She was born in Kew Gardens, NY and was the daughter of the late Gail (Quellhorst) and James Forgie. Joan graduated from Henry Conrad HS in 1947 and received an Associate's Degree from the former Goldey Business College. She worked for the Dupont Company as a Chemical Secretary for 5 years. Joan and her husband Bob owned and operated Parklynn Hardware in Wilmington for over 20 years. She then worked for The Baby Shop for 10 years.
She was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church for 65 years where she taught Sunday School. Joan volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 21 years. Bringing her the most joy was her time with her family.
Her husband of 70 years, passed away, in October of 2019. Joan is also preceded in death by her two sons, Robert D. Conly and Gary J. Conly. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Lee Conly (Stewart Carmichael); her grandchildren, Jeff, Kristen, Kelly, Drew, Daniel, Casey, Jessica and Molly and her great-grandchildren, Kieran, Kailey, Kendall, Adelaide, Emery and Alistair.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m. St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 2800 Duncan Road, Wilmington DE 19808 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 23, 2020