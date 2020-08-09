1/1
Joan Frances Abram
Joan Frances Abram

Warner Robins, GA - November 26, 1934 - August 7, 2020

Joan Frances (Thompson) Abram, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Friday, August 7, in Warner Robins, GA.

Born in Wilmington to the late Henry O. ("Bill") and Sarah V. (Jennings) Thompson, Joan graduated from St. Elizabeth School. At age 19, she entered the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament convent in Pennsylvania where she received her undergraduate and graduate degrees.

As Sister Mary Corona, she taught in grade schools in Harlem, St. Louis, Los Angeles, and Warner Robins. She was Principal of St. Peter Claver Catholic School in Macon. After leaving the order, she became Associate Professor of English at Fort Valley State University.

Joan is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Monroe Edward Abram, Sr., of Warner Robins; stepson, Monroe J. Abram (Kimberly) of Antioch, TN; grandchildren, Maya, Arianna, Jamison, and Ella; sister, Jacqueline M. Phillips of Greensboro, NC; nephews, Chris and Greg Phillips; and niece, Sherri Elliott. Joan was preceded in death by two younger sisters, Mary Billie (1957) and Patricia A. (1937).

Joan will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Joan to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Christian Service Center in Warner Robins, GA.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
