|
|
Joan Knotts
Hockessin - Joan, age 89, departed this life on March 23, 2019; wife of the late Clyde H. Knotts, Sr. She is survived by her children Clyde, Jr. (Janene), Dean (Tera), and Tina (Donnie); grandchildren, other family and friends. Mrs. Knotts worked as a teacher for 46 years. Funeral 11 am, Tuesday, April 2 at Mount Salem UM Church 2629 W. 19th Street, Wilm, DE 19806. Visitation from 10-11 AM only. Burial, Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019