Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Joan Leona Mayhart

Joan Leona Mayhart Obituary
Joan Leona Mayhart

Wilmington - Joan Leona Mayhart, age 86, of Wilmington, DE passed away on March 21, 2020.

She was a graduate of A.I. DuPont High School. After high school, she worked at General Electric, National Vulcanized Fiber, ICI/Astra Zeneca and Sears. She enjoyed getting together with high school friends several times a year for lunch to catch up with each other. She was an avid bowler and bowled in different leagues in Wilmington.She also enjoyed shopping at Thrift Stores, yard sales and flea markets in her free time. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, who will truly be missed.

She is predeceased by her husband of 46 years Henri LaMert Mayhart and her late in life partner Stanley Banack. Survived by her sons Dean (Frances) Mayhart, Glen (Carol) Mayhart, grandchildren Michael Mayhart, Daniel Mayhart, Jaclyn (Sean) Devenney, Matthew Mayhart and his fiancée Kristen McAllister, Dan Rozman (Rachel) and their 3 children Charlie, Naevia and Dani. A special thanks to long-time caregiver and friend Belvie Hilyard.

Burial will be private at Lower Brandywine Cemetery.

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
