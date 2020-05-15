Joan M. Carilli
Joan M. Carilli

Wilmington - Joan M. Carilli, age 86, of Wilmington, DE passed away May 14, at her residence, Gilpin Hall, Wilmington, DE.

Joan was born in Wilmington, DE on December 7, 1933 to Marguerite (Pat) and Robert Wardell. She graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1951, where she made life-long friends with whom she was still in contact with. She worked for the DuPont Company for many years.

She married the love of her life, Ernie Carilli in 1954, and had just celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Joan was a member of the Irish Culture club for many years and enjoyed walking in the parades. In her earlier years, Joan loved to travel around the World, visiting Europe several times. Joan is best known for her strong faith and determination. She was very active in the St. Matthew parish church community, serving as a Eucharist Minister and a mentor for Catechism students for many years. In her free time, Joan loved to paint, sew, and crochet. She often crocheted blankets and scarves for several charitable organizations. Joan will be remembered for always being confident and head strong (literally, she could stand on her head). She was a fantastic sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was thrilled to have attended the marriage of her eldest granddaughter this past July.

She is survived by her children, David Carilli, of New Castle, E. John Carilli of Wilmington and Patti O'Connor (John) of Wilmington. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelli Freebery (Dave) of Wilmington, Patrick O'Connor, of Wilmington, and Sarah O'Connor, of Wilmington, as well as her brothers, Robert Wardell (Joanne) and Dennis Wardell (Harolyn) and sister, Roberta Sabulsky (Ed) all of Wilmington.

She is predeceased by her husband, Ernie Carilli, her son, James Carilli and her daughter, Kathleen Carilli.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Joan's name to the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter. They can be found at 399 Market St. #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

