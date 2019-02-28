|
|
Joan M. Huhn
Wilmington - Joan M. Huhn passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019. She was born June 6, 1933 in Berlin, MD to the late Elizabeth Long. She was raised in Baltimore, MD before moving with her mother to Wilmington, DE in her teens. There she met the love of her life, Leonard, and spent 62 years of marriage with him before his death in 2015. Joan started her career working at DuPont until she became a housewife and stay-at-home mom raising her three sons. After raising her family, Joan worked 25 years with Burger King.
Joan was an avid bowler on many women's bowling leagues. She loved playing cards with family and friends, especially at each other's homes. Later, Delaware Park, old movies, and flea market shopping were her pastimes. However, by far her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She never missed an outing or dinner. She loved going on vacations to Fenwick Island with the family where we had many a fun time. Joan was a spit-fire of a person and we will truly miss her.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; her son, Bruce; her brother, Bud Long; and sister, Louise Long. She is survived by her sons, Timothy (Rosemarie) and Daniel (Amy Haines) Huhn; her grandchildren, Kimberly Murphy (Brian), David Huhn (Kannitha); Laura Huhn (Timothy Kraemer); and Stephen Huhn (Jillian); and her great-grandchildren, Jack, Brian, Mason and Avery.
A service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3924 Concord Pike). Family and friends may call beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial at Gracelawn Memorial Park will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019