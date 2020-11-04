Joan M. Lynch
Wilmington - Joan McCarte Lynch, 87, peacefully and gracefully passed away on November 2nd at the Country House in Greenville, DE. She had lived there, with her devoted husband Joe, since 2014. A fighter to the end, she finally succumbed to a series of health setbacks that had impacted her the past several years.
She is survived by her children, Nancy (Mike) Peper, Joe (Kelly), and Kathy (former husband, Dan), and three grandchildren (Lizzy, Carolyn and Will Peper).
Plans for a Celebration of Life service are on hold due to the COVID pandemic. Her ashes will be buried at sea via the Living Reef Memorial organization, which encases the cremains in materials that help form coral reefs.
For a more complete obituary, please go to www.mccreryandharra.com