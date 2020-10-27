1/1
Joan M. Pinder-Koczak-Rayburn-Pinder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Pinder-Koczak-Rayburn-Pinder

New Castle - Joan M. Pinder-Koczak-Rayburn-Pinder known as "Joanie" passed away on October 24, 2020 at Manor Care Pike Creek.

She was born in Wilmington, DE to the late George and Frances Pinder. Together they owned George's (the local malt shop) in Old New Castle. She graduated from the old William Penn High School in 1959. She was a varsity cheer leader all four years and was co-captain her senior year. Joanie was one of the cheerleaders selected for the Delaware All Star Football game in 1959. She was Harvest Queen in October 1956.

She enjoyed raunchy jokes, Neil Diamond, saying the "F…" word, dancing, reading, scotch night, making friends and talking on the phone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother George Pinder and her former husband James Koczak. Joanie is survived by her daughter, Felicia Catalano, her husband Nick, their son Matthew, his wife Jamee and their daughter Ryann, her daughter Jacqueline Herlihy, her husband Joe, their daughter McKenna, her brother Dick Pinder and his wife Marie, her sister Beverly Schroeder and her husband Mick, her sister-in-law, Carol Pinder as well as many nieces and nephews.

A gathering will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved