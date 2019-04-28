Services
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-6854
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Walters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan M. Walters Obituary
Joan M. Walters

Hockessin - Joan's big beautiful heart gave out on Friday, April 19, 2019 on her 61st birthday. She will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity.

Joan worked for the last several years at Contractors Materials and many will remember her from her years at Trolley Pizza.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, Ed and Jane Walters and her brothers, Bob and Bill. "Little Mom" is survived and will be deeply missed by her three sisters, Judy Keating (Mike), Nancy Walters and Marybeth Testerman (Curt), her niece Kristi and her step-nephew Ben and step-niece Sophie, and her sister-in-law Penni. She will also be missed by many life-long friends, especially Elaine Annos.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 9:30-11AM, followed by her funeral service at 11AM at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Burial to follow at Saint Patrick's Cemetery, 1528 Ashland Clinton School Road, Hockessin, DE 19707.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the .

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now