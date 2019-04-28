|
Joan M. Walters
Hockessin - Joan's big beautiful heart gave out on Friday, April 19, 2019 on her 61st birthday. She will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
Joan worked for the last several years at Contractors Materials and many will remember her from her years at Trolley Pizza.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, Ed and Jane Walters and her brothers, Bob and Bill. "Little Mom" is survived and will be deeply missed by her three sisters, Judy Keating (Mike), Nancy Walters and Marybeth Testerman (Curt), her niece Kristi and her step-nephew Ben and step-niece Sophie, and her sister-in-law Penni. She will also be missed by many life-long friends, especially Elaine Annos.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 9:30-11AM, followed by her funeral service at 11AM at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Burial to follow at Saint Patrick's Cemetery, 1528 Ashland Clinton School Road, Hockessin, DE 19707.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the .
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019