Joan McDevitt Matterson
Wilmington - Age 70, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019.
Joan was born February 24, 1949 to the late William and Wanda McDevitt. She is survived by her three children, Brian Matterson (Brandi), Jennie-Christine Petro (Brent), and Kira Ladd (John); sisters, Wanda Snyder (Larry) and Elaine McDevitt (Dennis); brother, William McDevitt; and grandchildren, Clay, Bryn, Collin, Ridli, Declan, and baby Raidin; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived and missed by her two dogs, Buddy and Gabby. She cherished time spent with family especially her grandchildren.
Joan graduated from St. Joseph's University in 1973 with a BS in Biology. She continued her education at the University of Pennsylvania where she received her Physical Therapy certificate. Joan was a pioneer in low level laser therapy for wound healing; Laser Therapy was not only a passion, but ultimately her life's work.
In addition to spending time with her family, Joan enjoyed traveling, cooking, dancing, and fine dining.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the University of Pennsylvania Science and Research (giving.apps.upenn.edu). A memorial party will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Harry's Savoy Grill, 2020 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE 19810. Please come dressed for a party, not a mourning.
