Joan Mills Smathers
Wilmington - Surrounded by much of her family, Joan Mills Smathers transitioned to her next chapter as she listened to her favorite music on August 16, 2019.
Joan was born on January 28, 1930 in Gastonia, NC to the late George and Beatrice (nee Keziah) Mills. She was raised in Toronto and moved to California in 1946. After graduating from high school in Los Angeles, Joan worked at Fowler Brothers Bookstore. While ushering at a local performing arts theater, she met Donald Smathers, who was earning a PhD in organic chemistry from UCLA. They married and Joan worked to support the couple while Don finished his degree. The couple moved to Delaware in 1955 and had two children, Scott in 1958 and Carla 1960.
Joan was drawn to the helping fields, particularly around addiction and mental health. She was particularly proud of her 40 years of sobriety. Joan had a deep laugh that was often triggered by a quirky way of seeing the world around her. She was a deeply compassionate person who felt the pain and suffering of those she knew and others as well. Joan loved animals and was distressed by the suffering of domestic and wild animals alike. She enjoyed classical music and Frank Sinatra.
Joan is survived by her two children, Scott Smathers (Karen) and Carla Markell (Jack); six grandchildren, Michael Smathers (Lis), Eddie Smathers (Kelley), Emily Smathers (Ryan Jerrell), Jack Smathers (Sus), Molly Markell, and Michael Markell; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to either Limen House, P . O. Box 1306, Wilmington, DE 19899; Brandywine Valley SPCA, 600 South Street, New Catstle, DE 19720; or Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019