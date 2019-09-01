Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
9th and DuPont Streets
Wilmington, DE
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Joan N. Marra


1936 - 2019
Joan N. Marra Obituary
Joan N. Marra

Newark - Joan N. (Pantalone) Marra died at home on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Born in Chicago in 1936, she came to Delaware in 1945 with her family, and was educated at Christ Our King School and P.S. DuPont High School. Joan was a loving and devoted wife, mother and "Mom-Mom" to her large family, which often gathered at her home during holidays for wonderful meals, celebrations and fun. Her home cooking was only exceeded by her warm and enduring love for her family.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Nellie (Degnars) Pantalone; her sisters, Josephine Renzi and Rita Giffen; her brothers, Anthony Pantalone and Robert Piane, Sr.

Joan will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, Pasquale "Pat" Marra; her daughters, Kathy (Larry) Ellis, Trish (Rich) Reed, JoAnne (Gary) Robinson, Lisa (Doug) Taylor; her son, Steven (Christine) Marra; 19 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In addition, Joan is survived by her sister, Mary Anne Pedicone (Joe); her brother, Peter Pantalone Jr. (Barbara); sister-in-law, Sadie Dayett; brothers-in-law, Alex Marra and Jimmy Szymanski; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Thursday, September 5 from 5:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and DuPont Streets, Wilmington on Friday, September 6 at 10:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Joan may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().

To view a complete obituary for Joan, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019
