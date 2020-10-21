1/1
Joan O'Donnell Rowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan O'Donnell Rowe

Wilmington - Joan O'Donnell Rowe passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. She was born on March 7, 1926 to the late Frank Patrick O'Donnell and Joan Mulvena O'Donnell of Wilmington, Delaware. She worked in the banking industry for over sixty years and as a teenager began volunteering for the American Red Cross. Joan was an enthusiastic indoor gardener and a voracious reader with a smile that lit up a room, a graceful wit, and a keen sense of style.

In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her brother, Frank P. O'Donnell, Jr. and her sister, Dorothy O'Donnell Weekley. She is survived by her son, two grandchildren, two nephews and one niece, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and several long time friends.

Interment and a graveside memorial will be private at Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.

To Place an online Condolence Please Visit

Corletolatinafuneralhome.com

302.652.6642






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 273-8508
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved