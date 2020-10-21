Joan O'Donnell RoweWilmington - Joan O'Donnell Rowe passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. She was born on March 7, 1926 to the late Frank Patrick O'Donnell and Joan Mulvena O'Donnell of Wilmington, Delaware. She worked in the banking industry for over sixty years and as a teenager began volunteering for the American Red Cross. Joan was an enthusiastic indoor gardener and a voracious reader with a smile that lit up a room, a graceful wit, and a keen sense of style.In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her brother, Frank P. O'Donnell, Jr. and her sister, Dorothy O'Donnell Weekley. She is survived by her son, two grandchildren, two nephews and one niece, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and several long time friends.Interment and a graveside memorial will be private at Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.To Place an online Condolence Please Visit302.652.6642