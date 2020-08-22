1/1
Joan Pauline (Simpson) Merkel
Joan Pauline (Simpson) Merkel,

Wilmington - Joan Pauline (Simpson) Merkel, retired nurse, died Aug. 15 at Sunrise of Wilmington. She was 88.

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Crafton, Pa., she graduated Crafton High School in 1949, earned a BSN from the University of Akron in 1952, and an MSN from Wilmington College.

Much of her career was at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington and, following retirement, at the Endoscopy Center of Delaware. She was a member of the Junior Board of St. Francis Hospital, a longtime member of the Kennett Square Country Club, and St. Mary Magdalen Parish.

She enjoyed summer vacations in Avalon, NJ and New Smyrna Beach, FL.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, John G. Merkel III, and her son, John G. Merkel IV, both of Wilmington.

She is survived by her grandchildren, John G. Merkel V of Philadelphia and Kristin Merkel of Charleston, SC, and her daughter-in-law, Lisa Merkel, also of Charleston, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Please visit www.mccreryandharra.com to view the full obituary and post condolences.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
August 22, 2020
Joan was a great nurse and coworker. She loved to make you laugh. God rest her soul. Many prayers for her family and friends.
Cindy French
Coworker
August 22, 2020
I knew Joan well from our days in the G.I. lab of the Ambulatory Department. She was a highly respected, kind and caring nurse always with a good word for everyone. Her humor and laughter will always be remembered. May she Rest In Peace and be remembered in the best ways.
Bonnie Keyser
Coworker
August 22, 2020
August 22, 2020
I loved Joan. She was a wonderful person and a model nurse. I held her dearly in my heart.
Catherine Maguire
Coworker
August 22, 2020
Joan was such a kind, considerate and funny person. I loved working with her. Rest In Peace dear Joan.
Kathleen Murphy
August 22, 2020
I absolutely adored Joan. Worked and played with her many years always ready to make you laugh or smile. She brought out the best in everyone she met she will be dearly missed.
Cathy DeMaio
Friend
