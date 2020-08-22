Joan Pauline (Simpson) Merkel,
Wilmington - Joan Pauline (Simpson) Merkel, retired nurse, died Aug. 15 at Sunrise of Wilmington. She was 88.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in Crafton, Pa., she graduated Crafton High School in 1949, earned a BSN from the University of Akron in 1952, and an MSN from Wilmington College.
Much of her career was at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington and, following retirement, at the Endoscopy Center of Delaware. She was a member of the Junior Board of St. Francis Hospital, a longtime member of the Kennett Square Country Club, and St. Mary Magdalen Parish.
She enjoyed summer vacations in Avalon, NJ and New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Joan was predeceased by her husband, John G. Merkel III, and her son, John G. Merkel IV, both of Wilmington.
She is survived by her grandchildren, John G. Merkel V of Philadelphia and Kristin Merkel of Charleston, SC, and her daughter-in-law, Lisa Merkel, also of Charleston, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Please visit www.mccreryandharra.com
to view the full obituary and post condolences.