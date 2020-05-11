Joan Porter Wideman (88) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Joan was born November 9, 1931 to the late John F. Porter, Jr and Eloise Berlinger Porter in Wilmington, Delaware. She graduated from Wilmington Friends School and Briarcliff Manor College. Joan is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ronald Wideman. The have two sons: Ron Wideman, Jr. (Valerie) and Bruce Wideman (Florence). Grandsons, Ron III, Ryan (Dora) and Brian (Stephanie). Two great-grandchildren and siblings John F. Porter III and Gail Anderson. Joan spent her early life traveling the world with her husband Ron. She also had a tremendous love for all animals. Upon moving to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1963, she helped with the protection of sea turtle nests on the beaches. She was always ready to rescue any animals in need. Joan's kind and generous spirit will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. In memory of Joan, the family asks for donations in her name to be made to the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol, Inc. , P.O. Box 50723, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store