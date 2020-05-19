Joan S. Hagerty
1934 - 2020
Joan S. Hagerty

85, a long time resident of Glen Mills, passed away peacefully into eternal life on the Lord's day, Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Joan was born on November 22, 1934 in Lebanon County PA. She was the class secretary graduating in 1952 from Ridley High School with her future husband and eternal soulmate, Earl. Together they built and devoted their life to their seven children, and as a team they worked tirelessly to build a successful insurance and real estate business. From their humble beginnings in Glenolden until they moved to the once rural farmland of Glen Mills they established one of the first Century 21 Real Estate offices in the area in conjunction with a Nationwide Insurance Agency. As the saying goes, "The apples don't fall far from the trees". Their penchant for hard work, devotion and success paid good dividends passing on these traits to all their children. In addition to working in the family business, throughout her life she enjoyed playing piano and singing, but mostly providing for her children. In her later years she enjoyed weekends at the "Hagerty Condo Compound" in Ocean City Maryland and along the Eastern Shore at the "Main Stay" in Rock Hall where Joan and Earl would catch a show and listen to music. The consummate professional, she performed secretarial duties for her daughter Brenda beyond her 80th birthday, all the while keeping tabs on the kids. Joan is the last of six siblings and will forever be remembered as a devoted wife and mother with a heart of gold and a love for her children and family.

She was the wife of her late loving husband Earl, daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Shaak, and sister of the late Anne Marie, Sylvia, Darlene, Jacob and Edward.

SURVIVORS: Her devoted children: Debra, Joan (Jim), Brenda (Pat), David (Peggy), Earl (Mary Ellen), Robert (Kathy) and Richard (Lisa); grandchildren: Michael, JoAnne, Joseph R., Collin, Joseph H., Matthew, Daniel, Ryan, Shawn, Megan, Katie, David, Robert, Rachel, Brian, and Brendan; plus 8 great grandchildren.

"Until we meet again you will be forever in our thoughts and prayer's."

FUNERAL SERVICES and BURIAL: Private. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a future date.

Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com




Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
