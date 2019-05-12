Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Newark - Joan Shields, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born in Montezuma, Indiana on April 20, 1934. She had a variety of occupations throughout her life: secretary, photographer, florist, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Daughter of the late John and Mollie Bennett, she is survived by her close sister, Lillian Boorstin (James). Joan was the beloved wife of Thomas Shields; loving mother of Kimlynn Cordero, Leslie Phillips and Lauren Monahan (Ray); proud grandmother of Michael Patterson (Morgan), Michael Phillips, Kevin Kaiser (Laura), Robert Kaiser and Jacob Kaiser; great grandmother to Katrina, Leah, Luke, Caleb, Payton and Sienna. The family loved her very much and will greatly miss her.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and patient care technicians at Christiana Hospital and Seasons Hospice for their care and support.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, May 17 from 5:00-7:00PM. A Catholic funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 18 at 10:30AM, followed by a private entombment.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804 (www.faithfulfriends.us).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 15, 2019
