Joan Sowinsky
Wilmington - Joan Sowinsky, 91, peacefully passed away with her dear friends by her side on June 25, 2019. Joan was born in Chester, PA to the late Olga and John Sowinsky and later lived with her mother and step-father, the late Albert Mayfair, in their home in North Wilmington. Joan was a graduate of Claymont High School and was single all her life. Joan worked and retired from Wilmington Trust Co. and loved to travel the world. She was a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Chester, PA.
A funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, (2412 W. 3rd Street, Chester, PA 19013) at 10:00. Friends may call beginning at 9:30. Interment at Gracelawn Cemetery on DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE will follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Joan's name to . Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019