Joan T. Browne
Townsend - Joan T. Browne, 87 of Townsend and formerly of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Seasons Hospice with her family.
Joan was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Gladys (Baker) and Joseph Hentz. She was a graduate of Immaculata University and retired as an administrative assistant with Pat McFadden Architects. Joan also worked as a CAN at Foulk Manor South and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Her husband, James A. Browne, Sr. passed away in 1994.
Joan will be missed by her children and their spouses, James A., Jr. (Judy), Timothy (Karen), Joseph (Jackie), Matthew (Brandey), Colin (Jessica), Christopher (June), Mary Stanek (Jack) and Megan Turner (Rich); her grandchildren Mairead (John), Alexandra (Dan), Hannah, Adam, Matthew (Tori), Erin, Devan, Nikki (Al), Marissa, Chuck, Kasey, Ava, Riley and Kirsten; and great-grandchildren Cole and Mariel.
Joan is also survived by her brother John Hentz and his wife Lee of Strongsville, Ohio; sister-in-law Jeanne Barunas and Jeanne's husband Peter, and sister-in-law Marie Browne and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her sister Rita H. Minisi and Rita's husband Anthony S Minisi, brother Joseph R. Hentz, sister-in-law Elizabeth Hentz and nephew John Hentz. She was also predeceased by her in-laws Anthony and Elizabeth Browne, Mary and William Kelly, Joseph Browne, and Margaret Browne.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont at 11 AM, where friends may call after 9:30 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to ; 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or . Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from June 25 to June 30, 2019